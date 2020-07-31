Sushant Singh's Bodyguard Claims, 'Didn't See SSR's Family Since Rhea's Entry In His Life'

In an explosive interview with Republic TV, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard claimed how Rhea's presence changed the actor. Without mincing his words, the bodyguard revealed that he met Rhea in April 2019 at Sushant's farmhouse and the Jalebi actor had complete control over everything.

The bodyguard claimed, "Sushant would be unconscious and asleep, the party would be at his expense...he was used as a money card. Rhea's lifestyle changed from traveling in autos to Maserati. House staff would also complain about the wastage of food. Drug store owners would look at me suspiciously when I went to buy medicines for Sushant."

Talking about the family, the bodyguard alleged, "Haven't seen his family since Rhea's entry in his life. Priyanka Singh would visit and stay with SSR previously but maybe she didn't like it."

The bodyguard said that Sushant's financial transactions should be investigated thoroughly. He also claimed that Rhea changed the entire house staff and also Sushant's accountant, except him. He revealed that before Rhea, Sushant's family, especially his eldest sister Priyanka Singh, would visit him often and stay with him. However, he has only witnessed Rhea's family visiting Sushant's house and partying at his expense in the last one year.

In the latest development on Friday, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As per sources, ED will send out summons in the next week.

Earlier on Thursday, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty from the Bihar police, sources tell us. The ED's interest, they said, is into the allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income for money laundering and creating illegal assets, they said.

