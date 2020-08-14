Sushant's Bodyguard Shares Heartwarming Story Of SSR's Secret Hyderabad Visit To Help Baby

It’s been a unanimous opinion from everyone related to Sushant Singh Rajput that he was jovial person and could not be depressed to commit suicide. Right from celebrities Ankita Lokhande to his friends and staff, both those who worked with him before and those who were with him at the time of his died, everyone has dismissed the suicide narrative. The latest person to do so was the Sonchiriya star’s bodyguard who recalled his kindness and big heart in helping people.

Sushant’s bodyguard remembers man with a big heart

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Sushant’s bodyguard Navin Dalvi said, “Sir had a big heart and was very kind. He was someone who would never say no when fans would ask for pics. He used to celebrate his birthday at old age homes.”

Opening up furthering on the late star’s helpful side, he revealed, “There was a cancer patient in Hyderabad. Someone texted him on Instagram that their baby is ill and will need money. He had sent message to raise money and he himself had also helped them."

“And he did it all secretly, without telling anyone or the media coming to know about it. We went to Hyderabad and he not just bore all expenses of the treatment, but also gifted the kid almost a house full of toys,” Dalvi added.

He stated that he too was told about it impromptu. He shared, “ Sir told me one day before, 'we have to leave for Hyderabad, you bring your clothes.' And neither did him or his manager tell me what it was for, so I did not ask.”

“It’s only when we landed there that I came to know that so many toys were for the kid. And he did not click photos in the house, so that it doesn’t seem like publicity. He secretly went there and left,” the bodyguard shared.

He also recalled a moment when he told Sushant about his parents' anniversary and wanting him to record a message for them, as they were big fans of his show Pavitra Rishta. Though he could record the message due to his busy schedule, he later remembered it and asked Dalvi to wish them on his behalf.

Dalvi stated that Sushant was never depressed and was always very happy. He recalled SSR being very active, sharing how his schedule would start with shooting at 6 AM and post return from sets, he enjoyed activities like swimming and table tennis. He claimed that Sushant never liked to sit idle.

On the investigation into Sushant's death, the bodyguard stated, “We need a thorough probe. He could not commit suicide. He was someone who used to have a bucket list of his dreams in his diary, he used to carry his bag which had the diary and always write in it.”

He recalled moments of Sushant sharing with his manager his dreams, like the Disneyland one he accomplished and wanting to send kids to NASA.

Amid the controversial probe, the bodyguard said, “We need police support. The investigation should be done clearly and shouldn’t be pressurised. We should get justice.”

Dismissing the suicide theory, Dalvi stated that there were no pictures of Sushant hanging, and in the ones that gone viral, neither were his eyes or tongue out and that mark on his neck was not something that would be created due to hanging.

He also expressed his displeasure at the investigation by Mumbai Police till now, “I feel sad about it. When police is doing so with a successful person, what hopes can the common man have.”

Assuring Sushant’s family, Dalvi said, “The family will get justice. We all are with you, only hoping the police does its job.”

