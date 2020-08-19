Sushant's Brother-in-law Pens Blog; Says, 'his Family Represents The Great Indian Dream'

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, on Wednesday shared a blog where he wrote about the 'journey of a middle class family. The blog was shared before the Supreme Court verdict came and he highlighted how Sushant and his family 'represent the aspirations of India'.

"Family members have started off from middle class and while Sushant reached new heights of stardom and fame, his other family members also progressed to upper middle class and higher economic ladders, on their own merit. And this is what resonates with the public. Sushant and his family represent the aspirations of India. Sushant and his family represent self-reliance, hard work, economic progression; the great Indian dream," Kirti wrote.

Vishal, who is married to Sushant's sister Shweta Singh, revealed how the family never came in the limelight and this 'setup was by design as it kept the relationship clean'. He said, "Sushant’s family was never in the limelight on purpose. While he was alive, the family deliberately stayed away from media. Other than occasional conversations about him with friends, very few actually knew that we were his kin. This setup was by design. It kept the relationship clean and honest. We didn’t use the social currency of his association and he enjoyed spending time with us without any burden."

"After his unfortunate demise, the family has to step out and defend his legacy and fight for justice. This exposes the family to public, media and scrutiny. We are very thankful for all the support we have received," Kirti further added.

"What happens when the middle class dreams are shattered or when dreams are achieved and then everything is taken away. It shatters the faith of millions of middle-class families. This is why India is hurting so much because it almost feels like the systems in place could not protect this boy from middle class who had made a respectable mark for himself. People are wondering if such a successful person cannot be protected and served justice, will a common man ever be?," Vishal concluded.

Amid an overwhelming campaign seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday approved the ongoing CBI probe based on the Patna Police FIR. Moreover, it directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Chhichhore actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

