Sushant's Brother-in-law Imagines What The Actor 'would Have Asked Of His Extended Family'

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on December 14 took to his Twitter handle to remember the late actor. The Kedarnath actor passed away on June 14 and to mark six-months, Kirti imagined 'what would Sushant ask of his extended family' if he was alive today.

"6 months have passed since Sushant's passing. Stepping into his shoes, I'll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy," he began writing a long thread of message.

(2/5) Don't look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing.



At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 14, 2020

(3/5) logic is like a rider on the elephant (emotions). The rider thinks that it is in control but it is often the elephant who is calling the shots.



Read Daniel Kahneman's book "Thinking Fast And Slow" to understand when to use fast thinking and when to think slow. — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 14, 2020

(4/5) Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you.



The investigative agencies are doing their jobs and we should focus on doing honorable things to commemorate Sushant. — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 14, 2020

(5/5) In the honor of Sushant's memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse.



This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around. TY — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 14, 2020

Justice for Sushant movement

Vishal Kirti's wife and Sushant's sister Shweta and the other ‘SSRians’ have participated in numerous other movements seeking ‘justice’ for SSR. They allege foul play in the case of Sushant, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After initially campaigning for CBI investigation in the case, they now hope that the agency gives a verdict, that confirms their reasons for his death.

