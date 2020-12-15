Last Updated:

Sushant's Brother-in-law Imagines What The Actor 'would Have Asked Of His Extended Family'

"To read more,to be more discerning,to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy," Vishal Kirti wrote

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on December 14 took to his Twitter handle to remember the late actor. The Kedarnath actor passed away on June 14 and to mark six-months, Kirti imagined 'what would Sushant ask of his extended family' if he was alive today.

"6 months have passed since Sushant's passing. Stepping into his shoes, I'll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy," he began writing a long thread of message.

Justice for Sushant movement

Vishal Kirti's wife and Sushant's sister Shweta and the other ‘SSRians’ have participated in numerous other movements seeking ‘justice’ for SSR. They allege foul play in the case of Sushant, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After initially campaigning for CBI investigation in the case, they now hope that the agency gives a verdict, that confirms their reasons for his death. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen mother Usha pays tribute to him at award show

Sushant's sister pens emotional note for mother's death anniversary; takes oath for SSR

 

 

First Published:
