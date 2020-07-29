Sushant's CA Was Hired By Rhea Chakraborty; Don't Know Where 15 Cr Went: Family's Lawyer

Vikas Singh, Senior Advocate and Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday morning. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has lodged an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty the previous day. The FIR was lodged against six persons, including Rhea’s family members, under numerous sections including abetment to suicide, with Bihar Police on Tuesday.

'Rhea Chakraborty had hired CA for Sushant Singh Rajput'

Vikas Singh presented the narrative of the family of the late actor. In the FIR lodged by the father of Sushant Singh Rajput, it was alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the late actor’s bank account. Vikas Singh revealed on Republic TV that the family of Sushant Singh Rajput never handled or managed the late actor’s finances.

"We have faith in the Patna police that they will investigate the matter properly, hence we have not demanded CBI probe yet. If need be, the state will transfer the case to CBI. Circumstancial evidence is there to prove that Rhea was not happy that Sushant was interested in organic farming. If he would have gone ahead with that plan, she would not have been able to promote her career after that," he said.

He added, "We do not have information as to where did Rs 15 crore go that were withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account. That will come out in the police investigation. His family never managed his finances. Sushant himself used to manage his finances, however, Rhea Chakraborty had hired the CA who was working for Sushant Singh Rajput. The money trail will be revealed in Police investigation and it will come out in the investigation where was the money and how was it being used."

Disha Salian was not Sushant’s manager: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

The lawyer said on Republic TV that it was Rhea Chakraborty who had hired Disha Salian as his manager/ secretary. The lawyer also said that the night Rhea left and moved out of Sushant’s house was the same night when Disha passed away. Sushant was allegedly afraid that Rhea might wrongfully implicate him in Disha’s suicide.

Sushant’s manager at that time was allegedly keeping unwell so Rhea had replaced the then-manager/ secretary with Disha. Vikas Singh alleged that Disha had not even started working for Sushant when she passed away. So when Sushant Singh Rajput saw that several media portals were referring to Disha as Sushant’s manager, he got worried.

Other allegations by Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer

As per Vikas Singh, Rhea wanted to get control over Sushant, and therefore, he was made to cut himself off from his family. To make a medical record, she allegedly started taking him to doctors, making him out to seem like he has mental health issues.

