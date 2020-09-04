Sushant's Chat With Bank Manager Accessed; Suggests He Wanted Control Amid Rhea's Expenses

Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly wanted to establish control over his finances and his bank account, which his WhatsApp conversation with his bank manager has hinted at. The development comes in the wake of the revelations of numerous transactions from the account made for Rhea Chakraborty and his brother.

Sushant’s chats with manager accessed

Republic TV has accessed the chat between Sushant and his relationship manager named Harsh from Kotak Mahindra bank on May 20. "Hi Harsh, this is Sushant Rajput, pls call when you can," the late star texted.

Harsh had replied, ‘Hi, I will require your signature on the form. On which email id shall I send the form."

The conversation was about Sushant seeking details to change his mobile number on the bank records. As per sources, Sushant wanted to take control of his finances and was allegedly upset about Rhea’s expenditures being made from his account.

The account in question is the same one mentioned in the FIR registered by the Patna police. Sushant's father had alleged that Rs 15 crore was missing from his account. Earlier, the CBI had visited the bank, and were not satisfied with the response from the officials.

Case Updates

Meanwhile, the Sushant case is being investigated by three agencies, the CBI, ED and NCB. In the latest development on the drug procurement angle being investigated by the NCB, Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant’s former manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested by the NCB. This was after Rhea’s residence was raided earlier in the day on Friday.

The CBI, meanwhile, questioned Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which late Disha Salian used to work, for the second day in a row.

