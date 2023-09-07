Sushant's Chhichhore Turns 4: Shraddha Kapoor Misses Cast, Nitesh Tiwari Drops BTS Photos

Quick links:
Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Chhichhore, released in 2019, completed four years since its release on September 6. The director shared several BTS photos on the special occasion.
The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Navin Polishetty, Prateik Babbar and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.
The BTS photos also featured the late actor Sushant. Here, he was seen posing with the crew and cast of the film.
The film was a blockbuster hit with a collection of over Rs 150 crore at the box office. The film also received a national award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
Captioning the photos, the director wrote, Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The, My heart is full of wonderful memories and gratitude for all the love #4YearsOfChhichhore."