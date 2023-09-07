Last Updated:

Sushant's Chhichhore Turns 4: Shraddha Kapoor Misses Cast, Nitesh Tiwari Drops BTS Photos

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Chhichhore, released in the year 2019, completed four years of its release on September 6. The director shared several BTS photos.

Chhichhore
1/7
Image: Nitesh Tiwari/Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Chhichhore, released in 2019, completed four years since its release on September 6. The director shared several BTS photos on the special occasion. 

Chhichhore
2/7
Image: Nitesh Tiwari/Instagram

The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Navin Polishetty, Prateik Babbar and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. 

Chhichhore
3/7
Image: Nitesh Tiwari/Instagram

The BTS photos also featured the late actor Sushant. Here, he was seen posing with the crew and cast of the film. 

Chhichhore
4/7
Image: Nitesh Tiwari/Instagram

In this photo, Nitesh was seen discussing the script with Sushant and Shraddha. 

Chhichhore
5/7
Image: Nitesh Tiwari/Instagram

The film was a blockbuster hit with a collection of over Rs 150 crore at the box office. The film also received a national award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. 

Chhichhore
6/7
Image: Nitesh Tiwari/Instagram

Captioning the photos, the director wrote, Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The, My heart is full of wonderful memories and gratitude for all the love #4YearsOfChhichhore."

Chhichhore
7/7
Image: Nitesh Tiwari/Instagram

Shraddha also reposted the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Major Missing. #Chhichhore."

