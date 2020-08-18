Sushant's College Friend Recalls Memories, Says 'impossible That He Committed Suicide'

Completely junking the depression theory, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and college roommate Varun Kumar spoke to Republic TV on Tuesday where he shed light on how 'full of life' Sushant was expressing disbelief on the late actor's alleged suicide. Varun also stated that depression was a 'remote' word for Sushant since he had never seen him feel low over anything for too long.

"We were very close, we lived together for so many years, he even stayed at my Delhi house for 7-8 months. Depression is a distant word, I never even saw him feeling low over anything. We had so much fun. Exams, or engineering, he was full of life, depression is a remote word for Sushant, Bipolar, I can not even imagine. It is impossible for me to even say that he committed suicide. I mean it could be a homicide. It's so painful to lose a friend like him at such a young age," said Varun Kumar.

'Sushant was a multi-dimensional person'

Talking about their friendship back when Sushant was in Delhi College of Engineering Varun said, "We used to spend a lot of time together. I remember he used to be into dancing, he would make me also participate in these parades and cultural activities. He was so full of it, those were the magical times in life. We also joined Shamak Davar's classes together, shortly after which he left for Mumbai. I remember telling him that we have had so much fun during these years, that we can now focus on work for the rest of our lives."

Varun Kumar also called Sushant a 'multi-dimensional' person saying that he did not have anyone particular thing that he wanted to do. According to him, Sushant was interested in so many different things and had a knack for everything. "Sushant was multi-dimensional. It was not like he was interested in only one thing, that he just wanted to become an actor. He wanted to become a civil servant, also an engineer and open up a company, build innovative cars. I remember we had our mid-term exams when he was invited to Australia and go perform in the commonwealth games. He decided to go and dance there. He could have done anything, he had the capabilities and talent."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police immediately claimed it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative.

