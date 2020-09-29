Sushant's Cook Neeraj Singh Tracked In Delhi; Employed By Actor Close To Rhea Say Sources

In a massive new expose into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Republic TV tracked Sushant's staff member (cook) — Neeraj Singh, who was one of the five persons present in the apartment where the actor was found dead on June 14. 'Neeraj is now employed by a Bollywood actor close to prime accused Rhea Chakraborty', sources have said after the uncle agreed that he is in Delhi on tape.

Sources reveal that Neeraj has changed his phone number after he was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also sought their permission before leaving Mumbai.

The sting operation shows Neeraj evading the questions about CBI and June 13. When the reporter asked him what did CBI tell him during the interrogation, Neeraj replied, "I can’t speak. Thank you." When asked if he was present on the day of Sushant's death, Neeraj hung up the phone.

Later, Neeraj's Uncle on tape was heard saying that he has to appear before the court on the 2nd of October. Neeraj's uncle claimed that 'Keshav (another staff member) gave the juice to Sushant on June 14'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh, who was one of the five persons present in Sushant's flat the day he was found dead, spoke exclusively to Republic TV in August and shared his first-hand account of the incident and how the late actor's health had changed in the months before his death.

"I am working with him for 1.5 years. On the day of the incident, I was at home. We were four people in the house and sir was there. I was cleaning outside the gate. Sir came to me and asked me to give him a glass of cold water. He also asked me if everything was fine, so he smiled at me and went back. This was my last meeting with him on June 14, at around 8-8.15 am in the morning," said Neeraj Singh.

'Rhea would bring medicines for SSR'

While the cook said that he did not feel anything was out of the ordinary, he confirmed that Rhea had been administering some medicines to SSR after which the late actor's attitude had changed causing him to sleep for the most part of the day. "There was nothing suspicious that I saw. Rhea ma'am had also left on June 8. There was no party also, everything was shut since it was lockdown. He would not party. Last he partied was back in December when he moved," revealed Neeraj.

"He was consulting a doctor, there were no signs of mental illness, I don't think there was a mental problem. Ever since he shifted, his attitude changed a bit, he started sleeping a lot, he left his workout also. Rhea ma'am used to bring medicines, she would give him the medicines also. We never saw what those were," said the cook.

'He would never lock his door'

Further narrating the incident Neeraj said, "When the cook asked him what he wants for breakfast, sir said he wants a banana, some juice and coconut water, which he had daily. Then he, later on, refused the banana and took the other things inside. Then the staff started working towards cooking lunch. We went to his door and knocked to ask him what he wants, but it was locked, so we decided not to disturb him."

"Usually he never locks the door. After half an hour I went to Deepesh and Sidharth Pithani. They said they'll ask him. Sir's friend also knocked. We thought he was sleeping. He used to sleep all day these days. It did not strike us."

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14 this year. While Mumbai Police termed it as ‘suicide’, intense movements led by fans and celebrities played a part as Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. The CBI, along with ED, and NCB are currently probing various angles of the case, with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty jailed by NCB till October 6 over her alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

