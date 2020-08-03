ON TAPE: Sushant's Cook Says Siddharth Pithani Called Locksmith, Narrates Door Opening

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's cook, who was one of the five persons present in the flat revealed exclusive details in a sting operation, sharing minute-by-minute details of his last meeting with Sushant and how the late actor's body was recovered from his Bandra flat.

Sushant was unwell on June 13

Neeraj Singh stated that nothing out of the ordinary had happened on the previous night, however, Sushant seemed unwell. "Sir had eaten nothing on the night of June 13. He was not feeling well. On June 14 he got up at 6 in the morning. When sir came out of the room, he asked for cold water. He drank and handed me the glass. Then he asked me if everything was alright downstairs. I said everything is alright. That was the last time I met him."

"When it was 8 o'clock and breakfast time, I asked him what wanted for breakfast. He told me that he wanted juice and bananas. He took them and went inside. He had then locked the door. We did not know that he had locked the door," he revealed.

Read: On Tape: Ambulance Owner Contradicts Siddharth Pithani's Version On Body, Mystery Grows

Sushant usually never locks the door

Neeraj continued saying that the cook then went to ask Sushant what he wants to eat for lunch around 10.30 am, but found that the door was locked. They did not think too much of it since for the past few days, he was sleeping more and staying inside. "We waited for half an hour then we went to Siddharth and Deepesh who were sitting in the next room. They had arrived just 10 minutes back. I told them that sir had locked the door."

"They too said that let us give him 15-20 minutes more. Usually, he does not lock the door. Then his friends dialled sir twice. We could hear the ringtone but he wasn't picking the call. Half an hour had passed. We started looking for the keys," he revealed.

Sidharth Pithani called the locksmith

Neeraj then revealed that the house began to look for keys to Sushant's room, which took over 15 minutes, Sidharth Pithani then suggested calling a locksmith. "Sidharth knew the locksmith, called him through his phone. He had taken his number from someone," he said. When he arrived Sidharth told him to break the lock since it had been so long.

Read: Sushant's Father Issues Video Statement, Says 'Alerted Police About Threat To Son In Feb'

Sidharth Pithani brought down Sushant's body

In a massive contradiction to the claims of the ambulance owner Akshay Bandgar who claimed to have pulled down Sushant's body and the owner of the ambulance, Laxman Bandgar who claimed that Mumbai Police brought the body down, Neeraj claimed that it was Sidharth who single-handedly brought down Sushant's body.

"Sidharth Pithani brought down Sushant's body. He did it alone." On being asked how a cloth could hold the weight of Sushant, Neeraj said, "The cloth on which he was hanging was pretty strong. Siddharth put his legs on the bed, I was behind Siddharth. I handed Siddharth a sharp knife and he used that knife to slash the cloth two or three times, after which his body came down."

Read: ON TAPE: Sushant Singh's Trainer Questions Medication, Says 'Rhea Administered Drugs'

Read: On Tape: Two Ambulances At Sushant's Residence Contradicts Sandip Ssingh's Version

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.