Sushant's Cousin Wants Sena's Raut To Apologise For Slandering Family; Warns Legal Action

In response to Sanjay Raut's slanderous statements regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday, the late actor's cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu has issued a video statement wherein he has demanded an apology from the Sena MP. He has condemned the statements made by Raut and asked him to act with sensitivity in the matter and apologize to the late actor's family, failing which he has hinted on legal retaliation.

"We thought that Sanjay Raut is a good politician but the sloppy statements made by him have been doing the rounds. This is a sensitive case backed by the entire nation. There is no question of any party of allies here. Amidst all this, instead of supporting the investigation, the shameful statements made by Sanjay Raut are shocking. His allegations against Sushant's father are in bad taste and we expect an apology from him. If he doesn't apologize, I will file a defamation suit against him.", claimed Neeraj Bablu, Sushant's cousin.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed in his editorial on Sunday that Sushant Singh Rajput backed by Mumbai during his struggle as an actor and that the FIR registered at Bihar is invalid. He went onto claim that Sushant was not as connected to Bihar as one would believe as his relationship with his father was strained. Raut further stated, without any base to his claims, that Sushant had been upset with his father because he remarried against the late actor's wishes. He made the entire pursuit for justice in the matter an object of politics.

Sena's defense of Mumbai Police

Raut, in the 'Saamana' article, seemed to side with Rhea, by claiming that the break-up of Sushant and Ankita needed to be probed. He termed the calls for ‘justice’ as a political 'stunt.' Asserting that Sushant’s death was a suicide, he also stated that the Bihar Police, that had arrived in Mumbai to probe the FIR registered against Rhea and others, as ‘no interpol’ and stated that the act undermined Mumbai Police’s abilities.

He also highlighted the DGP’s ‘failure’ at politics, apart from claiming that Bihar government’s initiatives, in this case, were with an eye on the polls. Raut also revealed that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar had called him to ask about Arnab Goswami’s criticism of CM Uddhav Thackeray in the case.

