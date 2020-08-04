Sushant's Family Sure Mumbai Police Wants To Bury His Case; Responds To Nitish's CBI Nod

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar giving his nod for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Neeraj Singh Bablu, Sushant's cousin spoke exclusively to RepublicTV welcoming the move.

"Every day we were demanding a CBI probe. Today crores of fans and Sushant's family are relieved that our CM understood the situation and decided to approach the CBI for the case. We want to give our heartfelt thanks to Sushil Modi ji, Chirag Paswan ji who have since the beginning been advocating for a CBI probe," he said.

'Mumbai Police wanted to bury the matter'

Addressing the tussle between the Mumbai and Bihar police and the non-cooperation between the two police forces Sushant's cousin said, "Everyone could see clearly how the Mumbai Police was not letting the Bihar police work. How they insulted our four police officers. How are IPS officer was forced into quarantine."

"It's clear that they did not want any investigation into the case, it's clear they want to bury the matter. There is no bigger proof to call in the CBI now. They will carry a clean investigation," he said.

Bihar CM recommends CBI probe

In a massive development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday gave his nod for a CBI probe after his family formally requested the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

Nitish Kumar said to Republic TV, "We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

