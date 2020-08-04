Sushant's Ex-house Help Levels Sensational 'replaced All Staff' Charge On Rhea Chakraborty

A former staffer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput made some explosive revelations about Rhea Chakraborty's role in the late actor's life, claiming that he had slipped into depression only after meeting Rhea. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Shawan Sen, Ankit Acharya - Sushant's former house help - levelled sensational allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, revealing that Sushant had slipped into depression after meeting the actress and that Rhea hired new personnel after firing the old ones, thereby confirming one of the charges levelled against her by Sushant's father in his FIR.

Sushant's ex-staffer makes sensational revelation

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive conversation, Ankit Acharya said that he had joined Sushant as an assistant in 2017 and had worked with him all the way till 2019. The former staffer of the late actor revealed that he was asked to leave in June 2019, after he returned from a break during the shooting of Dil Bechara and said that Rhea Chakraborty had changed the household staff by hiring new people. Further, Ankit Acharya said that Sushant was a very happy soul until the last year and that his communication with his family was cut off following which he looked very depressed.

"I left the job by August 2019. I was his assistant and used to accompany him all the time. He used to treat me as a small brother. We used to play games, I used to set up his telescope everyday, we used to go out on drives. After Rhea's arrival, Sushant started to become depressed", Ankit Acharya said.

"Sushant was a very happy person. He never used to get angry. He used to talk very well-mannered to all the staff. Sushant sir purchased a farmhouse in Lonavala and he asked me to accompany him to stay there for some time. Farming was like a dream for him and he even told me he will take a break from films to do farming. Before the release of sonchiriya, Sushant gave the idea of farming. Ever since Rhea came, Sushant was troubled", he added.

"By the time I came back from my break in August 2019, the staff denied entry into his residence. Ashok - the cook was there. He was the only old staffer and he was also removed. I called Sushant sir but I couldn't connect to him, might have been so because he changed SIM cards. Rhea never allowed anyone to talk to Sushant", he said.

"Rhea removed all the staff whom I was in contact with. I asked the staffers to take good care of Sushant. Sushant never closed the door while sleeping", Anki Acharya added.

Bihar CM approves CBI probe for Sushant's death

In a massive development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar has given his nod fir a CBI probe after his family formally requested the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

Nitish Kumar said to Republic TV, "We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

He also added, "We want CBI probe in this matter. Bihar Police came into action after FIR was lodged. This is natural for us to probe. We will recommend the probe for CBI. It will be better in a way. There was nothing significant happening there. Cooperation was expected from there which was not given. What happened with him, its very very unfortunate."

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

