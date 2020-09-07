Sushant's Ex-manager Rohini Iyer Summoned By CBI; Had Introduced Him To Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant's former manager and close friend Rohini Iyer who reportedly introduced the late actor to Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI for interrogation on Monday. Iyer has reached the DRDO Guesthouse where the CBI officials are stationed and have been conducting their investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rohini Iyer is a popular Bollywood publicist who was allegedly one of the closest friends of the late actor.

Iyer was also among the many industry personalities who were grilled by the Mumbai Police as a part of their investigation in the month of June. Her statement reportedly shed light on Sushant Singh Rajput's personal life and his struggles in the film industry. Rohini has famously eulogized the actor's death on social media with heartfelt posts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Monday has called for a detailed report from Cooper hospital and Mumbai police in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. This comes after MSHRC has sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and seek details of the regulation following which she was allowed to enter on the day Sushant Singh Rajput died.

Rhea Chakraborty likely to be arrested by NCB within 48 hours

In the fast-paced developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation, top NCB sources have said that prime accused Rhea Chakraborty will most likely be arrested within 48 hours. Rhea was interrogated on Sunday for about six hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh. Republic TV sources have informed that Rhea has admitted to the 'procurement of drugs' before the NCB. Rhea responded to NCB saying that she cannot question the evidence they have against her and confessed to being a part of the drugs business and supplying the same, as per sources.

