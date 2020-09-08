Sushant's Ex-psychiatrist Busts Rhea Chakraborty's 'bipolar' Claims; Says He Had Anxiety

In a sensational development, Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda revealed that his client was suffering from anxiety and was not bipolar as claimed by Rhea Chakraborty, demolishing her claims on the late actor's mental health.

Sources told Republic TV that Dr. Kersi Chavda, in his statement to the Bihar police during interrogation, said that Sushant was not bipolar and was suffering from anxiety. He further said that he prescribed medicines to Sushant for the same.

The psychiatrist's statement burns a hole in Rhea Chakraborty's claims of Sushant suffering from mental illness and her slander campaign against the late actor's family. On Tuesday, Rhea in her complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka alleged that the late actor was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for various other mental health issues and that he would often abruptly stop his medications.

It is also pertinent to mention that Rhea Chakraborty in her petition filed in the Supreme Court had not mentioned the word 'bipolar' but did so in the complaint filed against Sushant's sister on Tuesday.

Rhea files complaint on Sushant's sister

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital authorities over a medical prescription for the late actor, her advocate Satish Maneshinde said on Monday. Rhea's complaint to Mumbai Police requests that an FIR be registered against Priyanka Singh (Sushant's sister), Dr Tarun Kumar (from RML Hospital, Delhi) and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act & Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

"Rajput was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for various other mental health issues. However, Rajput was not disciplined in following the treatment and would often abruptly stop his medications,” Rhea alleged in her complaint. She continued, "On June 8, 2020, Rajput showed me the messages he and his sister Priyanka had exchanged in which Priyanka sent him a list of medicines to take. I explained to Rajput that he has already been prescribed medicines by doctors who are treating him," Chakraborty said in her complaint.

Mumbai Police said that the case is registered under IPC section 420, 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120B, 34 and r/w Sec 8(c), 21, 22(A), 29 of NDPS Act. Mumbai Police further said that in line with orders of the Supreme Court's verdict, the case is transferred to CBI for further investigation.

After being grilled by the NCB for nearly 8 hours on Monday, Rhea Chakraborty reached Bandra Police Station on Monday evening to record her statement. The NCB has summoned her again for the third consecutive round of interrogation on Tuesday. Addressing the media after the interrogation on Monday, NCB said that it would submit a detailed report of the findings to the court.

