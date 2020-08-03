Sushant's Family Chat With Bandra DGP In Feb Accessed: 'He Wanted To Be Rescued From Rhea'

Republic TV has accessed the conversation between Sushant Singh Rajput’s family with Bandra Police’s DCP Paramjit Singh, in February where they claimed that actor’s life was in danger. The family alleged that the Chhichhore star was going ‘downhill’ after Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case, started staying with him. They claimed that she and her family tried to ‘cure’ him from depression and firing his staff.

Republic TV accesses Sushant’s family message to Mumbai Police

The WhatsApp message that seemed to be from Sushant’s brother-in-law, reads:

“Rhea's father is a retired doctor, just after a couple of days of association, she moved in at Sushant’s place.

On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport, and kept him there for months. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then.

Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us for 2-3 days, went back fine citing shooting commitments.

He is downhill again with reports of Rhea firing all Sushant’s loyal team members and putting her stooges in place,

Her (His) third sister, a Delhi-based lawyer, who used to be with him, and visit him frequently is panicky, that he has surrendered to a manipulative group of people and his life is at risk.”

The revelation came the same day when Sushant’s father claimed that the Mumbai Police did not take any action against the names they had mentioned in the informal complaint.

In a video statement, Sushant’s father said, “I had alerted the Bandra Police on February 25 that my son’s life was in danger. However, they did not do anything. My son passed away on June 14, so we urged to take action against those who were named in the request on February 25, but they did not take action in 40 days."

"So I went to the police station in Patna and registered a case and Patna police has immediately taken action. However, the culprits are now running away. The Patna police needs to be helped. I want to thank honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and minister Sanjay Jha for standing by the truth,” he added.

Rhea Chakraborty and six others have been booked by the Bihar Police on charges of abetment of suicide, cheating and conspiracy, among others

