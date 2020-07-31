Sushant's Family Doesn't Know Sandip Ssingh; He Insisted On Cooper Hospital: Family Friend

Sandip Ssingh has been involved with numerous moments immediately after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The producer was snapped at the actor's residence, was present at the hospital where the post-mortem was conducted, and even during the funeral, before going to console the family in Patna. However, a friend of Sushant on Arnab Goswami's show The Debate has claimed that none of the family members knew Sandip, and that all his actions were ‘all his PR.’

Speaking on Republic TV, Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh said, “Sandeep Ssingh is not related to anybody in the family. If he says, 'I am a very close friend of Sushant,' I have not seen him at least anywhere close to him, none of the family members including the sisters. And he was keeping his hand on her shoulders, and pictures were clicked by his PR; it was all his PR. They have no idea who is this guy and where he came from.”

There has been a row over the police taking Sushant’s mortal remains to Cooper Hospital instead of the nearby Lilavati Hospital, as claimed by Dr. Subramanian Swamy and many others. Smita claimed it was Sandip who insisted that the ambulance be taken to Cooper Hospital.

#CBIForSushant | Sandip Ssingh is not known to Sushant's family, he was the one who insisted that the ambulance be taken to Cooper Hospital: Smita Parikh- Festival Director, Lit-o-Fest Mumbai

She added, “Sandip has definitely changed his statement many times. You ask all the close friends of Sushant, nobody knows him. He might be close to him many years back when Ankita was with Sushant but not at least since two years. He planted himself in the sad demise of Sushant.”

“The way he came in the house, he was actually monitoring everything, he was even giving instructions to Siddharth Pitani (Sushant’s flatmate). That is what is told to me by Pithani, ‘Ma’am as soon he came in the house, he started ordering us,” she said.

Sandip had also appeared on Republic TV, where he claimed that he had not been questioned by Mumbai Police, though they ‘took details’ from him. He also stated that Sushant was not one who would commit suicide, because he was a ‘happy guy.’ Sandip had made headlines for the strong posts on Instagram, also involving Ankita Lokhande.

