Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Friend: 'Sandip Ssingh Gave Clean Chit To All The Big Names'

Republic Media Network has been at the forefront in investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Talking about the late actor and producer Sandip Ssingh's role in the coverup, family friend Niloptal on the 9 PM Debate claimed how Ssingh's statements didn't add up and has inconsistencies.

"On 28th June, Sandip Ssingh gave a clean chit to everyone in different interviews — from Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt to Aditya Chopra, even though he knew the investigation was going on. He told everyone that 'relations were fine' with Sushant bhai," Niloptal claimed.

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's aide, revealed shocking details in a sting operation and raised questions on Sandip Ssingh's role in covering up the actor's death. Sandip Ssingh has been claiming that he was a close friend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput but in an exclusive one-on-one conversation with Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Ssingh's statements and details from June 14 (when Sushant died), did not appear to add up and showed inconsistencies.

Sushant Singh case: 10 shocking revelations from Republic’s investigations so far

Sushant's aide claims that he personally spoke to Sandip Ssingh's associate who gave him the party's details that was held at Disha Salian's residence. Sushant's aide also alleged that 'big guys called Disha' but she had already 'informed Sushant' about this.

"The late actor wanted to reveal everything to the media and he shared this with Sandip Ssingh. If he had just called the media and not said anything to Sandip, nothing would have have happened either to him or to Disha and Sandip's plans would've flopped. That guy told me that as soon as Sandip got to know about it, he told them. Why did he have to tell them? If he had kept mum, Sushant would have been safe, the truth would have come out," the aide is heard saying in the sting operation.

The many warped inconsistencies in Sushant's so-called friend Sandip Ssingh's narrative

"Sushant shouldn't have told Sandip about his plans because he in turn told the people who were present at the party — 'the big guys'. Sushant Singh Rajput's death is related to Disha Salian. He changed 50 sim cards in 5 days," Sushant's aide alleges on the tape.

