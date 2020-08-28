Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Slams Rhea's 'no Bonding With Family' Claim; Shares Picture

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh, on Friday, took to her Twitter handle to slam Rhea Chakraborty's claim — 'Sushant had no bonding with his family'. Smita shared a picture from a party held at her residence in 2019 where Sushant's sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth were present too.

Prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by three investigative agencies, Rhea Chakraborty was given a platform by a news channel where she vilified Sushant and his family on numerous fronts.

One of the mehfil we had at my house last year when sushant with sister Priyanka and hubby Siddharth attended it this for those who said sushant didn’t meet the family for years and they had no bonding @shwetasinghkirt @withoutthemind @arnabofficial7 pic.twitter.com/0mDypAUzv7 — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) August 28, 2020

'Rhea Chakraborty said lawyer is offering free services', claims Sushant's friend Smita

Smita Reveals Details Of Her Conversation With Rhea

Sushant's family friend Smita Parikh in an exclusive interaction with Republicworld revealed the details of her call with Rhea Chakraborty on July 7. Smita claimed that Rhea considered it a 'suicide case' and didn't think the CBI investigation was needed when she spoke to her on July 7.

"Rhea told me, 'How can Sushant do this? Mujhe kyu nai le gaya apne saath (Why didn't he take me with him?). He had promised me that he will never commit suicide. Sushant was terrified of suicide, he used to say that it is an act executed by courageous people and he doesn't have the courage to do so'," Smita claimed.

Sushant’s friend claims Rhea said she suspects ‘foul play’, pushes suicide theory later

On July 16, when Rhea demanded CBI investigation herself and posted a long post addressing the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Smita claimed that she sent Rhea a message telling her how glad she was that she asked for the CBI probe. "I wrote to her that I am glad that you finally asked for a CBI investigation and she called back immediately. Rhea told me that she can't digest what is going on. Rhea said, "I believe it is abetment to suicide. I know a lot of people have pushed him in taking this drastic step." Rhea took names of Rajeev Masand and she sent me screenshots of those blind items that came in an entertainment portal on May 31.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.