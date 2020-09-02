Sushant's Lawyer Clarifies Actor Had No Insurance Policy, Slams Misinformation Campaign

Clarifying that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had no life insurance policy, the actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh warned certain media channels against attempting to tarnish the family. Singh informed that certain media outlets had alleged that the claims of murder were being made to claim the insurance money, which is not true. He also added that Sushant Singh Rajput did not suffer from any mental illness before meeting Rhea Chakraborty.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Vikas Singh said, "Inspite of knowing all this, a campaign is being carried out relentlessly by some channels. It is the earnest appeal of the family to please don't add to the suffering by spreading canards about false accusations being made. There are suggestions being given that Sushant had a life insurance policy and the family would not get the money if he was declared to have died by suicide and it is for this motive that it is being alleged that the suicide theory was later changed to murder or abettment of suicide. I want to inform all of you that Sushant had no life insurance policy and accordingly, this canard that is also being spread against the family is highly defamatory and if this continues we will be forced to take action against those channels."

Sushant's 3 sisters & his father are pained by a negative, false campaign against the family. The campaign relates to his mental health. In spite of what has been said in FIR, it's being carried that family knew about his depression& concealed it:Lawyer of Sushant Rajput's father pic.twitter.com/CtjqHnmOhY — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

"Inspite of what has been said in the FIR, it has been carried that the family knew about his depression and his being bi-polar and still the same was concealed. The FIR very clearly says that Sushant, after Rhea came into his life, started having mental problems. The FIR also very clearly says that because of that mental problem he used to be anxious," he added.

Sushant's death probe

Along with the CBI, the ED and NCB have also stepped in to probe multiple angles to the death case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, the actor's death was claimed to be a suicide, however, several reports hinted at a possible foul play ruling out the 'suicide angle'. Sushant's father had filed an FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR.

The CBI and ED have constantly summoned Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the case for repeated interrogations. On Friday Rhea was summoned for the first time by the CBI and was grilled for around ten hours. On Saturday, she has summoned again and was asked to carry all documents pertaining to her bank accounts, transaction details and property papers.

For the third time, Rhea was questioned over her financial details, deletion of hard drive data, and statements of other accused at the DRDO guesthouse by the CBI for over 10 hours. The key-accused and her brother were again grilled on Monday for more than 9 hours. The NCB is also probing a drug angle in the case with Rhea's brother Showik reported to have links with a drug peddler.

