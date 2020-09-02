Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Hits Back At Slander Campaign, Warns Of Legal Action

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference at 7 pm, on the ongoing probe into the actor's death and issued an important statement against the slander campaign run by fake news media. Countering the misinformation campaign run by some channels, Vikas Singh warned that action will be taken against those spreading canards against the family.

Vikas Singh also revealed that the Mumbai Police wrote statements (June 16 statement) in Marathi and the family was forced to sign the police statement.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

"Today morning the three sisters of Sushant met me on behalf of their father. They are extremely pained by the negative and false campaign that has been started against the family, who is the victim who has lost their son. The campaign relates to Sushant's mental health. Our FIR very clearly states the reason and it is in public domain. The FIR says that Sushant after Rhea came into life, started having mental problems. Rhea was responsible for these problems and that is why he remained anxious. The FIR also says that the treatment that Rhea was giving was never shared to the family. Some prescriptions that were shared just mentioned the tablets and not the disease. It is in these circumstances, when Rhea left him, Sushant's sister who was also taking anxiety medicines sent a prescription to Sushant. Earnest request, please don't add to the suffering of the family. Don't spread canards. Sushant had no life insurance policy. This campaign is being spread against the family — is defamatory and will be forced to take action against those who are spreading this misinformation. The father and sisters have taken a conscious decision that no book, serial, or movie will be made without family's express consent. Those who go ahead, appropriate action will be taken against them," Vikas Singh said.

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Crucially, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.