Sushant's Family Lawyer Reacts To His Diary, Says 'death Shrouded In Mysteries'

Republic TV on Wednesday accessed Sushant Singh Rajput's diary that revealed the actor's ambitious plans and projects. Through the notes that the late actor made in his diary, Sushant had plans to set up a production house, an IT startup, and create a gaming code. The details once again proved that he was excited about his long-term plans, unlike the narrative of depression and suicide that is being linked to his death.

Reacting to this, Sushant's family lawyer, Vikas Singh in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said, "These are very serious issues relating to the trial. It won't be appropriate for me to comment at this stage. Sushant's death is completely shrouded in a lot of mysteries. These are only attempting to discredit Sushant. They won't achieve any success in this 'suicide' narrative. Once CBI enters, they will know the truth."

He further told Republic TV: "This case hasn't been investigated properly. What Mumbai Police has done is only eyewash. They thought people will forget and bury the matter. Neither the family is ready to let go and the fans want justice too. I personally feel that by now some evidence must have been lost and with days passing by, it will be difficult to retrieve. He had anxiety since September 2019 but there were no mental issues as far as family's statement is concerned."

Talking about Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, Vikas Singh claimed, "Pithani was cooperating with the family in the beginning but now he has changed his sides and is supporting Rhea openly. That itself is suspicious."

Meanwhile, apart from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, his family is also hoping for a positive outcome in his death case. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirit took to Instagram and shared a post about today’s pivotal hearing. In her post, Shweta Singh Kirti urged everybody to “pray”. She also wrote, “I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput”. Take a look at Shweta Singh Rajput’s post here.

