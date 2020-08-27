'Rhea's Statements Don't Justify Actions': Sushant's Family Lawyer On Sympathy Interview

In his first response to accused Rhea Chakraborty being given a platform by a media channel for a sympathy-garnering interview wherein the vilification of Sushant Singh Rajput has been carried out, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that Rhea was ‘tying herself in knots’ by making statements regarding SSR’s deteriorating mental health.

“In the interview, Rhea said that Sushant developed serious mental health issues during his Europe trip last year. If he was really disturbed, then she is seriously obligated to inform Sushant’s family,” Singh said

If Rhea stated that Sushant ‘lived life king size’, then she should also behave like a queen and not dump someone who has mental health issues, he added. The lawyer further recalled that when Sushant’s father approached her in November to ask what was wrong with his son, Rhea did not even have the courtesy to put him through and inform him regarding the actor’s health.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty To Be Summoned, NCB Team Already In Mumbai Analysing SSR Case Drug-nexus

“By making these statements she is only tying herself in knots. Even if we assume all that she said was correct, but it would still not justify her actions. The original charge is abetment to suicide and her conduct points towards her role in the incident,” Vikas Singh said.

Speaking on Sushant’s family opposing Rhea’s interview as she is one the prime suspects in the case, the lawyer said, “we have not taken a call on whether Rhea Chakraborty should be restrained from interviewing. It is a free country and she can express her thoughts. But what I understand from her statements is that her statements do not justify her actions.”

READ | "Rhea Had Been Poisoning Sushant For A Long Time": SSR's Father Says "she's His Killer"

‘Arresting Rhea would be counterproductive’

Further, responding to a question on whether Rhea should be arrested immediately in light of the angles exposed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, Vikas Singh said that arresting her before establishing strong proof would be counterproductive.

“If Rhea is hurriedly arrested and she gets bail in a day or two, then it would be counterproductive. If the CBI is doing a detailed job and looking for proof before arresting her then nobody can fault them on that,”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on Thursday expressed outrage at a television news channel giving a platform to accused Rhea Chakraborty. Hours after the channel started promoting their interview with Accused No.1 Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti said it would be an “utter disgrace” to the people of India should the interview air on a national platform.

She demanded the custodial interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty and requested the 'extended family' of SSR to block the aforementioned interview. "The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview," she said in a series of tweets.

READ | 'Conspiracy To Kill Sushant Established; Immediately Suspend Mumbai CP': Family's Lawyer

READ | Sushant's Sister Responds To Pithani & Others' Confession, Rhea Drug Link; Demands Arrests

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.