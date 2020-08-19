Sushant's Lawyer Hails SC, Says 'when CBI Enters, Mumbai Police Will Be Questioned Too'

In a massive win for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to CBI investigation in the death case of the Bollywood actor. The family lawyer, Vikas Singh, spoke to Republic TV after the verdict and said, "The court accepted all our arguments. The Supreme Court made a very balanced statement and handed everything to CBI, and CBI only. A very clear order by the SC."

Commenting on Rhea's plea, Vikas Singh said that the FIR in Patna was 'legal' as told by SC, and the 'the transfer plea was also rejected.' "We hope the Mumbai Police co-operates and hands over everything to CBI. We hope to get justice and the criminals will be punished," Singh said.

Will Mumbai Police's investigation come under the CBI scanner? To This, Singh told Republic TV, "When CBI investigates, even the Mumbai Police could come under the scanner. It has been more than 60 days, the investigation has definitely been hampered. There was carelessness that came into the light since the death, and this irresponsible behaviour could have been intentional too. So, when CBI enters, the Mumbai Police will be questioned too."

"In my opinion, the people who were present in the house and Rhea — a custodial interrogation is needed for these people. The evidence from the crime scene has been disappeared. So, only CBI can help in this — whether this is abetment to suicide or a murder — CBI only will be able to uncover," Singh concluded.

Vishal Kirti issues warning to those using Sushant for commercialization

Hours after Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in a heartfelt emotional statement, the late actor's family thanked millions of fans, media, well-wishers, family, and friends for supporting their fight in getting justice. "Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy," the statement read.

Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy: #SushantSinghRajput's family pic.twitter.com/4txSukPiml — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

