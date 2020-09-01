Sushant Rajput's Family Shares Video, Busts 'rift Theory' Between Father & Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on Tuesday posted a short clip from Sushant's appearance on a reality TV show where the late actor was seen fondly talking about his parents and what he has learnt from his father. Completely debunking the fake narrative peddled, questioning the relations between the late actor and his father, the clip highlights how Sushant looked up to his father, talking about what he has learnt from him.

"I have learnt a very big thing from my father, although I've learnt a lot from my mother. But the fact that we can learn a lot is something that I have learnt from my father," said Sushant Singh Rajput in the short clip.

The family posted the video on Twitter with a caption that read, "How to trap, drug, ruin and kill a high-value person and get away with it? Defame those rooting for justice, tell lies after lies, distort facts and exploit legal protection meant for law-abiding! They should remember that it is not the criminals’ justice system."

How to trap, drug, ruin and kill a high value person and get away with it? Defame those rooting for justice, tell lies after lies, distort facts and exploit legal protection meant for law-abiding! They should remember that it is not criminals’ justice system. pic.twitter.com/I9PysqKULS — United for Justice (@sushantf3) September 1, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares SSR’s rare talent

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti highlighted the ‘rare genius’ of him, posting a video of him mirror writing. The Chhichhore star is seen writing ‘Nothing is impossible’ with both his hands, also known as ambidexterity, in the way it would appear in a mirror image. She expressed pride in her brother and claimed that less than ‘1 per cent of people in the world’ were capable of doing this. Shweta also wrote using the hashtag ‘My Brother the Best’, apart from the numerous movements that are being held for Sushant, like ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ and ‘Global Prayers for SSR.’

