Sushant's fans nominate him for '100 Most Handsome Men' category, sister Shweta supports

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise came as a shock to the entire country who still remember the iconic actor while recalling some of his iconic works. Recently, his fans nominated the actor to be crowned "The Most Handsome Man of 2021." Fan started trending #100MostHandsomeMen2021 on Twitter and nominated the Kai Po Che actor as their favourite star so that his name gets shortlisted. Every year, an online poll is conducted to select the 100 most handsome/beautiful men and women, where fans play an important part and select their favourite stars to be shortlisted under the category. Apart from SSRians, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a dashing picture of her brother on Twiter and spoke volumes about his talent and looks.

Sushant's fans nominate him under 100 most handsome men category

Scores of Sushant’s fans shared his looks from several films while others shared his candid shots from several professional shoots while nominating his name in the 100 most handsome men list. Sharing her views on her brother’s looks, Shweta posted his picture and wrote, “You will always remain the most good-looking actor Indian cinema has ever had...” One of the users shared Sushant’s pic in formals and described his ‘charming personality’ Another netizen shared a smiling picture of the actor from a film and penned about how his smile always reflected his ‘pure heart.’ A third Twitter user nominated Sushant and wrote, “World's Whole Beauty Combined Sushant Singh Rajput I Nominate Sushant Singh Rajput @itsSSR from India for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 in #TBworld2021 " Another Twitter user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Excellence is not a skill. It is an attitude.”#100MostHandsomeMen2021 in #TBworld2021 " Sushant Most Handsome Man #TBworld2021 #100MostHandsomeMen2021.”

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, the other celebrities in completion are Sonu Sood, Sidharth Shukla, and more who enjoy massive fan following and have been nominated by their fans multiple times as most handsome men. Last year, Xiao Zhan became the winner while V was declared the runner-up. Other popular mentions were Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Jin, and Jimin from BTS. Contrary to men, Hande Ercel from Turkey was crowned as The Most Beautiful Woman, with the maximum number of votes. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone had ranked second in the list. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed the 10th spot.

(Image credit: Shweta Singh Kirti/ Instagram/ PiyaliBH/ Twitter)

