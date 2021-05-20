Sushant’s Fans Send Handmade Masks From London For India, Shweta Kirti Appreciates Gesture

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta who recently gave a shout-out to a national campaign ‘Maskup4SSR’ took to Twitter and shared a video of people taking an active part in it. Shweta shared a video of two ladies from London where they were seen sewing and making masks as a part of the campaign. Out of the two, Shweta was impressed to see the enthusiasm of the 88-year-old lady who constantly sat and helped to make the campaign a success.

Shweta Singh Kirti thanks fans for their sincerity towards the campaign

Once the masks reach the average target of 1000 per person, they will reach India where the SSRians will distribute them amongst the people to lend their support in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. “These beautiful souls are working hard towards making masks for the SSR campaign. When we have such a caring Army, we will always be shielded from any ill. Thanks, Warriors, even at age 88, nobody can stop you from fighting for the right cause. Keep doing good and spreading love,” she tweeted.

These beautiful souls are working hard towards making masks for SSR campaign. When we have such caring Army, we will always be shielded from any ill. Thanks Warriors, even at age 88, nobody can stop you from fighting for the right cause. Keep doing good and spreading love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PPzDNcHeIV — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) May 19, 2021

Thank you Rashmi ji and Aunty ji for helping us with the #MaskUp4SSR campaign. Really appreciate your gesture of making the masks in London and sending to us in India to distribute. Means a lot! 🙏❤️#SSRkiArmySSRIANS pic.twitter.com/Mdeavqwnxs — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) May 19, 2021

In another post, Shweta shared the kind of pictures she has been receiving from the SSR army across the world who are making masks as a gesture to support India amid the ongoing pandemic and keep the legacy of the late actor alive in the hearts of the people. In the earlier post, Shweta had given a brief about the campaign and explained that Sushant’s fans all over will make cotton masks and help in distributing them to those who need more like shopkeepers, house help, milkman, vegetable vendors, watchman, and many more so that it helps all. Shweta further wrote that their target is to make 1000 masks per SSRian and in this way, they will achieve their target of 1 crore masks nationally. Other than making masks, the Kedarnath actor’s fans have also indulged in some humanitarian work where they are helping needy people with essential item packets that include grains, oil, and other necessary things.

Feeding the hungry....SSRIANS you guys are Godsend Angels 🙏❤️ #SushantKaKitchen pic.twitter.com/tjkyYbMJSX — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) May 12, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

It has been eleven months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, which came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry along with his fans all across the globe. Initially, the Mumbai police commenced the investigation of the case stating it was a suicide. However, later the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Central Bureau of Investigation probed the case and found several loopholes in the Mumbai police’s investigation. The death probe is still ongoing. The CBI is yet to come out with any major update in the case, except that no angle had been ruled out.

(IMAGE: SHWETASINGHKIRTI/Instagram/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.