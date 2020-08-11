Sushant's Father Texted Shruti Modi In Nov 2019; Sought Air Tickets If She Wouldn't Talk

Continuing its investigation in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Republic Media Network has accessed WhatsApp chats of Sushant's father KK Singh with the late actor's then manager Shruti Modi, from November 29, 2019. In a message in Hindi but written in English, he asked Shruti Modi to contact him. He informed her that Sushant had contacted him and disclosed that he was troubled for some reason. Sushant's father had even urged Shruti to send a flight ticket from Patna to Mumbai since she did not want to communicate with him.

'Please send my flight tickets'

"I know that you are handling Sushant's finances and have been looking after him too. I want to know how he is doing now. When I spoke to him he said that he was very distressed. You can imagine how worried I am as a father. that is why I wanted to talk to you. Since you do not want to talk, I would like to come to Mumbai. Please send my flight tickets."

'Why don't you talk to me?'

Later, the same day, KK Singh also messaged Rhea Chakraborty who allegedly blocked him after she came to know that he was Sushant's father. Singh had sent a message to Rhea asking her to call back.

"When you know that I'm Sushant's father and I'm trying to contact you, why don't you talk to me? what is happening? You're his friend and you've been taking care of him and getting him treated. I have the right to know everything about Sushant too. So call me to give me all the details.", said KK Singh in his message to Rhea Chakraborty.

These messages confirm Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's testimony on Republic TV's exclusive Nation Wants To Know earlier last month when she had revealed that Sushant had distanced himself from his family. Lokhande had alleged that Sushant's father and sisters had been worried about Sushant's well being as they did not have his contact number.

Rhea files fresh petition in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty in her fresh plea filed in the Supreme Court on Monday said that the transfer of investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Bihar Police is illegal and bad in law. Rhea, in her fresh plea over the alleged "unfair media trial" against her, said that the issue has been blown out of proportion in the media and said the news channels are "examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case".

"In the instant case, as the purportedly commenced investigation is the foundation of the CBI case against her, which if found to be without jurisdiction, the entire case of CBI, as well as ED, would fall," the plea said. However, the petitioner reiterated that she has no objection if the apex court refers the matter to the CBI by its order.

The CBI had last week registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in the case. The ED has also registered a case in the matter. The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday Rhea'earlier plea seeking to transfer the probe in a case against her in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai.

