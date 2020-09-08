SSR's Father Files Complaint To MCI Against Late Actor's Alleged 'therapist' Susan Walker

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh on Tuesday filed a complaint against Dr. Susan Walker, Sushant's alleged therapist, for sharing confidential information with a news channel without consulting him. Last month, speaking to a news portal, Susan Walker had claimed that the late actor was suffering from bipolar disorder, in a shocking breach of doctor-patient confidentiality. Regardless, various testimonies and evidence revealed by Republic Media Network have dismissed the 'depression' theory, as also expert opinions that have contested her diagnosis within months of him consulting her.

"Any consultation between Sushant Singh Rajput and registered medical practitioner Susan Walker was strictly confidential and disclosure of same would be misconduct under IMC regulation," Rajput's father said in his complaint.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a complaint to Medical Council of India stating, "any consultation between Sushant Singh Rajput & Registered Medical practitioner Susan Walker was strictly confidential & disclosure of same would be misconduct under IMC regulation." pic.twitter.com/ImOsddhEs1 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Susan Walker's 'Bipolar disorder claim'

Slamming Susan Walker on her statement, Sushant's brother-in-law had said that the disclosures are not only 'unethical but also illegal'. Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti's remarks came after Walker's statement to a news portal that Sushant suffered from bipolar disorder and actor Rhea Chakraborty 'gave him the courage to seek help'. She had at that time said that she is 'dismayed' by irresponsible coverage of the issue and felt it a 'duty' to open up.

However, in response to her statement, Kirti said that while there should not be a special stigma around mental health issues, it is also imperative to not disclosing mental health information as it is protected by the law of the land. Terming it illegal, he added that it is up to his father-in-law (Suhant's father KK Singh) to press charges in the matter. It is alleged that beyond a point, all matters related to the appointment of the personnel were dealt with by Rhea.

Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB

After 19 hours of grilling, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday in the drugs case. The prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be taken for a medical test next at 4 PM as part of the formalities.

On day three of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs, as per sources. The actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has been arrested by NCB.

