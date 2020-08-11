Sushant's Father's Nov 2019 Text To Rhea Accessed: 'I've The Right To Know About Him Too'

In the latest development in the fight for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Republic Media Network has accessed WhatsApp chats of the late actor's father KK Singh from November 2019 to both Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi. Sushant's father has alleged that Rhea had blocked him from her contacts and had also been reluctant to let Sushant contact him. Singh had sent a message to Rhea asking her to call back, on November 29 at 12:34 PM.

"When you know that I'm Sushant's father and I'm trying to contact you, why don't you talk to me? what is happening? You're his friend and you've been taking care of him and getting him treated. I have the right to know everything about Sushant too. So call me to give me all the details.", said KK Singh to Rhea Chakraborty in his message, translated from Hindi.

Earlier on the same day, Sushant's father had also messaged Sushant's manager Shruti Modi asking her to contact him. He had let her know that Sushant had contacted him and disclosed that he was troubled for some reason. He had even urged Shruti to send a flight ticket for him from Patna to Mumbai since she did not want to communicate with him.

Here's what KK Singh had messaged Shruti Modi:

"I know that you are handling Sushant's finances and have been looking after him too. I want to know how he is doing now. When I spoke to him he said that he was very distressed. You can imagine how worried I am as a father. that is why I wanted to talk to you. Since you do not want to talk, I would like to come to Mumbai. Please send my flight tickets."

These messages confirm Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's testimony on Republic TV's exclusive Nation Wants To Know earlier last month when she had revealed that Sushant had distanced himself from his family. Lokhande had alleged that Sushant's father and sisters had been worried about Sushant's well being as they did not have his contact number. Republic had earlier accessed KK Singh's February 25 WhatsApp to the Mumbai Police detailing a possible threat to his son which went unheeded.

