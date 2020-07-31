Sushant’s Flatmate Siddharth Admits Rhea Spoke To Him Before Leaving The House; Details

Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani was one of the first to see the actor after he passed away. He claimed that he had spoken to Sushant the night prior, and was among those who opened Sushant’s room door with the help of a locksmith, when it was not answered. Siddharth has now admitted that Rhea Chakraborty had spoken to him when she was leaving the house.

When asked by Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interaction if Sushant was depressed, Siddharth replied, “I wish I knew what he was going through. I don’t know what to call it.” “There was medication involved, and a psychiatrist. I used to give him two tablets, as prescribed by Dr Kersi Chawda,” he said when probed further.

When asked if Rhea used to bring the medicine for Sushant, as claimed by Sushant’s trainer, Siddharth first said, “Rhea laati hogi” (maybe she brought it), but when asked further he said that none of them brought it.

He shared that only Sushant’s sister had visited him from June 8, after Rhea had left and that there was no party on June 13, as claimed in media reports.

He then said Rhea had spoken to him when she had left the house,

Opening up on the conversation, he said, “She told me, ‘take care of him. I am just a phone call away, whenever you need me, I’ll come back.' I said, ‘okay, fine, and she left.”

When asked why she left home, Siddharth responded that he did not know and then said, “They had a personal conversation. We were downstairs, they were upstairs."

When asked about the circumstances between the two, he replied, “The circumstances were normal, and in their own privacy and I have no idea about the conversations they had. Since I respect their privacy, I never asked them what happened."

He also said that he was investigated ‘thoroughly’ by the Mumbai Police before he cut off the interview.

