Sushant’s Flatmate Admits Giving Him Medicines, Has No Answers To Where They Came From

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani in an exclusive interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami admitted that he used to give medicines to the actor as prescribed by a doctor. "I gave two tablets but don't know what they were," he said.

Revealing the last conversation he had with Rhea Chakraborty before she left Sushant's house, Pithani said, "She said take care of him, I am just a phone call away, I will come back whenever I am needed."

Pithani further revealed that he gave them privacy and never indulged in their personal lives.

When asked if there was any party that was held at Sushant's house, Siddharth Pithani said, 'There was no party'. Siddharth left the interview midway when he was asked about his joint statement with Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's depression.

Explaining the sequence of events, Siddharth in an interview with ANI earlier said, "He came to my room on the 13th night at around 1 AM and said, 'Budha, you haven't slept yet. Why?'. I asked him, 'Why haven't you slept?' and he said, 'I am just going off to sleep.' We wished each other Goodnight. The next morning, when I went down, Keshav told me that Sir is not opening the door. Dipesh and I, and we tried to knock the door to wake him up. We called the key maker, called his sister also immediately. She also left instantly. And when we opened the door, we found him in that state, hanging."

Sushant's Death Probe

Bihar Police is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and are seeking details of Sushant's bank accounts after charges were made by Sushant's family against Rhea. On Wednesday, Rhea moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is taking place

