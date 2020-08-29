Sushant's Former PA Counters Rhea's Claims: 'He Never Indulged In Drugs When I Knew Him'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant has dismissed Rhea Chakraborty’s claims about the late actor. He stated that SSR had never taken drugs during the time he was working with SSR. He also denied that the Sushant had a rift with the family.

READ: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea, Pithani, Miranda & Other Key Accused At CBI

Sushant’s former PA slams Rhea’s statements

In an interview with Republic TV, Sushant’s former assistant Shabir Ahmed said, “Whatever I heard about drugs is from the news in the last 3-4 days. Nothing of that sort like giving him drugs or medicines happened when I was there. He had no problem, and there was no bad scene for him. "Everything was going well. If he was using these, I would have known the names people are using now. I heard that his father said that he was being forced to consume these things. If that had not happened, he would have been alive.”

About Sushant’s staff being questioned by various agencies amid the inconsistencies of the case like they sharing that they had opened the door with the help of a locksmith, he said, “It is all rumours. He would never lock his room even while sleeping. When I used to live with him, one flat was for the other staff, while he and I would live in the other, and sometimes he would call us to the room, so we would go there and sleep. He believed that if the room would be locked, he would not know about the shooting and call time, so we should go and call him."

Shabir added, "That time nothing like that was there, not sure what happened in the last one or one-and-a-half years, he had everything, a house, family, car. It's odd to hear these when he is not there with us,”

Speaking on Rhea’s claims that Sushant did not get along with his family, he replied, "Priyanka di used to come from Delhi and he’d be very happy. If there was anything wrong, she would not have come. He had also gone to his hometown as well and he wouldn’t have if there were issues."

READ:Sushant Death Case: Ramdas Athawale Rebukes Rhea's Drug Theory; Calls It 'baseless'

Meanwhile, Rhea was questioned for the second day in a row by the CBI. Her brother Showik was also present with her, and he too has been grilled multiple times by the agency. Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, accountant Rajat Mewati and others were also seen arriving at the DRDO guesthouse.

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Says, 'If Not For Goonda Mentalism, He Would've Been Alive'

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Police To Escort Rhea Chakraborty To DRDO And Back

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.