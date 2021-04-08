Sushant's Friend Installs 10 Water Dispensers At Temples, Shweta Calls Him 'true SSRian'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Nilotpal who recently informed about installing water dispensers at holy pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, updated about covering 10 temples out of 14. Nilotpal took to Twitter and shared the letter he received from the Uttarakhand government, thanking him for installing water dispensers for the pilgrims. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti hailed him as a 'true SSRian' while thanking him for his humanitarian gesture.

Shweta lauds Sushant's friend for his humanitarian work

The letter from the authorities stated that water dispensers will soon be installed at Badrinath and Kedarnath pilgrim's place and the pictures of the installed ones will be sent to him. Apart from sharing the letter, Nilotpal also posted the divine pictures of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham that he received with the letter. While praising the actor and his excellent work, Nilotpal expressed his happiness in contributing his part in preserving the legacy of Sushant. He wrote that 'wherever SSR will be today in Heaven, he will be happy' to see things done for the betterment of the people.



Shweta was completely touched by the 'heartwarming gesture' and thanked Nilotpal for doing his part in helping the people to quench their thirst with his noble work. She wrote, "What a heartwarming gesture of donating water dispensers to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. It will quench the thirst of so many pilgrims. Thank you Nilotpal, for being a true SSRian and participating in such humanitarian work. May God bless you. #ForeverSushant."

Earlier, Nilotpal had shared a screenshot of the message that he received from the Uttarakhand government where the authorities requested him to install water dispensers at the Kedarnath Dham. The screenshot mentioned the authorities requesting the user to install a dispenser with hot and cold water facility instead of cold water served to every pilgrim at a height of 13000 feet. Further, the team also asked Nilotpal to send the picture of the dispenser to be installed so that the authorities can approve and begin with the installation work. Shweta had then called his gesture and efforts as 'Great Initiative' where people will bless the late actor with every sip of the water. Nilotpal had also shared the confirmation that he received from the authorities after he sent the pictures of the dispensers that were supposed to be installed at the holy places including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Somnath, and Mata Vaishno Devi Temple.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter)