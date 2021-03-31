Sushant's Friend Installs Water Dispenser At Kedarnath, Shweta Lauds 'great Initiative'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, is celebrated each day through his work and legacy in films. Fans of the actor are often seen coming up with noble gestures to honour him and remember his journey in the entertainment industry. Recently, one of the actor's family friends Nilotpal took to Twitter and informed about installing water dispensers at Shri Kedarnath Dham, Badrinath Temple, Somnath Temple and Mata Vaishno Devi Temple as a tribute to Sushant. This heartfelt gesture by Nilotpal left Sushant's sister emotional who was happy to see the kind of love people are betowing on her brother.

Shweta Singh Kirti feels happy over a heartwarming gesture

Nilotpal shared a screenshot of the message that he received from the Uttarakhand government where the authorities requested him to install water dispensers at the Kedarnath Dham. The screenshot mentioned the authorities requesting the user to install dispenser with hot and cold water facility instead of cold water served to every pilgrim at a height of 13000 feet. Further, the team also asked Nilotpal to send the picture of the dispenser to be installed so that the authorities can approve and begin with the installation work.

The screenshot mentioned the subject as "donation in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput." While captioning the post, Nilotpal expressed his happiness of seeing pilgrims drinking water at Somnath and Kedarnath temple in the name of the Kai Po Che actor and will bless him each time they drink. The noble and heart-touching gesture by the fan left Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti emotional. She thanked Nilotpal for his thoughtful gesture and wrote, "Great Initiative Folded hands God Bless You. #ForeverSushant."

Apart from this, Nilotpal also shared the confirmation that he received from the authorites after he sent the pictures of the dispensers that were supposed to be installed at the holy place. "As per the confirmation from Kedarnath Temple , Badrinath Temple , Somnath Temple and Mata Vaishno Devi Temple , We have sent them Water Dispenser on behalf of SSR , whoever will drink water will bless SSR . Any good work on behalf of ssr will give peace to SSR in heaven , Keep his legacy alive," he tweeted.

As per the confirmation from Kedarnath Temple , Badrinath Temple , Somnath Temple and Mata Vaishno Devi Temple , We have sent them Water Dispenser on behalf of SSR , whoever will drink water will bless SSR . Any good work on behalf of ssr will give peace to SSR in heaven , Keep pic.twitter.com/BVfmKc4vQc — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) March 31, 2021

Apart from Shweta, several fans of the actor praised the user for his work and blessed him for his work. One of the users wrote that this is the best way t keep his legacy alive in the hearts of the people. Another user expressed his pride and wrote that the entire country is praying daily for Sushant. A third user thanked Nilotpal for his gesture and wrote that quenching the thirst of a person is one of the best deeds and what better could it be on the name of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, another heart-warming gesture by SSR's fans abroad where they had installed a 'Sushant Point' in his memory in Melbourne. A memorial bench was set up in the Sonchiriya star's name in a garden. The installation described the star, who passed away at the age of 34 last year, as ‘actor, keen astronomer, environmentalist & humanitarian.'

