Sushant's Friend Raises Questions Over His Instagram Account; Echoes Samuel Haokip's Claim

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sushant's friend Roshan raised questions over the late actor's social media activity post his death. "I am surprised why are the posts deleted," she said as Sushant's Instagram handle showed mysterious activity after June 14.

"He is not someone who would get scared... The ones on which I have commented and he has replied, those posts are not there now. They are from the month of May 2019 and definitely some posts are deleted," claimed Sushant's friend. Has there been any tampering with Sushant's social media accounts? These questions now come under the spotlight as CBI probes the case.

For those unaware, Sushant's close friend Samuel Haokip in one of his Instagram posts claimed that 'Siddharth Pithani and Dipesh Sawant were handling Sushant's social media'. The two have been called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

CBI's 24 questions for Rhea ready

With the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in its fifth day, the agency is likely to summon main accused Rhea Chakraborty 'anytime soon', sources said on Tuesday. Sources added that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Earlier, sources informed that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday.

Sushant's ambulance driver lying? Claims to not know Sandip Ssingh despite 4 calls proof

CBI Investigation so far

The CBI officials team on Monday visited a Mumbai-based resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months. They have also re-created the events of June 14 at his Bandra residence, and spoken to the house owner as well. The CBI, since taking over the probe into the actor's death case on Thursday, has been probing multiple angles and has questioned dozens of people who were in contact with Sushant, including roommate Siidharth Pithani, cook Neeraj at the DRDO guesthouse. On its first day of probing the case in Mumbai the CBI team had spoken to the Mumbai police's Sushant case IO, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who had exchanged many calls with Rhea Chakraborty, and officer Paramjit Singh who had received the February 25 warning from Sushant's brother-in-law about a threat to him.

CBI officers met ED counterparts over Sushant death probe; data dump analysis shared

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.