Sushant's Friend Samuel Haokip Says Never Heard Of Sandip Ssingh, Demands Investigation

Susant Singh Rajput’s ex-flatmate Samuel Haokip has sought a thorough investigation into the actor’s death. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Samuel stated that he does not want to believe the versions out in the media, including the one by Siddharth Pithani, who was also his flatmate, and added that he had never heard of Sandip Ssingh. He remembered Sushant as a jovial person and found it hard to believe that he was depressed and live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty tried to help him by giving him medicines.

Sushant’s ex-flatmate speaks to Republic TV

Samuel Haokip stated that he had lived with Sushant for close to a year, from October 2018 to June-July 2019. He had joined Sushant to be a part of the Pro team, that was about his 150 dreams and included persons of different skill sets like directors, editors. Samuel stated that Sushant looked at him as a brother.

He also revealed that he left because he finished LLB and the other members of the team didn’t leave together, leaving when they had their own commitments.

When asked about Rhea, one of the accused in abetment to Sushant’s alleged suicide, and the actress trying to help Sushant in his depression, Samuel replied, “Not my assessment of Sushant at all. Till I was there, he was very lively person. He’d be like, ‘Let’s do meditation and play TT.” “He taught me so much. We were always happy, in the moment, doing something creative. The day would not end, and it was spiritual in a way."

When asked if he tried to contact those present in the house at the time of the incident, he replied, “I tried to contract everyone I knew. The only person I could get hold on was the house helper Neeraj, and he also gave me the version there in the media. I can’t just take their words for sure. I really want a thorough investigation because I really want to know what really went wrong.” On contacting Siddharth, who looked suspicious by leaving the Republic TV interview mid-way, Samuel said, “I called, he did not pick up my call. I texted him, we exchanged a few texts. I asked him how he was holding up and told him to be strong. He explained to me what was happening.”

Samuel was also asked about Sandip Ssingh, who claimed to be a close friend of Sushant. The producer, who had arrived at this home, and was present at the funeral, has added to the inconsistencies with his statements. Samuel replied that he had not heard his name at all.

Samuel also said, “Sushant was so lively. We read books about people being in present. And there was a man who was always trying to be in the present. For people like us who want to learn, it’s an amazing chance. It’s magic happening every moment.”

Another name doing the rounds is that of Samuel Miranda, who also used to stay with Sushant. Samuel stated that when he left in June-July, Miranda had been hired as housekeeping manager to look into staff and rest of the requirements.

