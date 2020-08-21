Sushant's 'friend' Sandip Ssingh 'mastermind' Of Case, Claims Eyewitness At Hospital

An eyewitness who had shown Rhea Chakraborty the body of Sushant Singh Rajput at the morgue at Cooper Hospital, claimed that it was Sandip Ssingh who had taken charge of the situation. Eyewitness Surjeet Singh Rathore claimed that the producer, who called himself SSR’s friend, was the ‘mastermind’ of the entire case. He even went on to call Sandip a ‘murderer’ and that Sandip will himself spill the beans if the CBI, which has taken over the case, will arrest the producer.

Eyewitness who showed Rhea the body of SSR opens up

Surjeet Singh Rathore is associated with the Karni Sena and happened to be present at the Cooper Hospital on June 15, the next day after Sushant’s death. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Rathore stated that he was asked by someone called Suraj Singh, to help SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in seeing the body. Though he agreed and showed her the body, he found it fishy when Rhea said ‘sorry, babu’ on seeing Sushant.

Apart from doubting Rhea's intentions, Rathore also found the behaviour of Sandip Ssingh suspicious, Rathore narrated, “He came with a big ambulance in which Sushant’s body was brought. Then another officer came, and we exchanged pleasantries and the documentation, etc was going on."

"The last rites were to take place at 3pm, not sure what he said to the officer for about 30-45 minutes about Karni Sena. He (Sandip) is a thief of Karni Sena. I think he is the murderer. I would call him the mastermind, because the whole case was being handled by him," he added.

Rathore continued, "When I told him let’s inform Suraj Singh, Sandip spoke rudely that his friend was coming. Sandip did not even sign the papers to receive the body, there was another guy who signed and gave a letter to the BMC."

"The officer then comes and asks me what am I doing here. I told him 'I was here for so long, that time you did not tell me anything. Suraj Singh then told him that I was associated with Karni Sena and had spoken to Sushant during Padmaavat row, and that he had come before me. The officer then asked me to leave," he also said.

Rathore added, when asked if he informed about the police about Sandip, Rathore responded, “After this incident, I had informed Bandra DCP Trimukhe around June 27-28 and tried to arrange a meeting, and then later I told him I want to meet him. I told him that I can help him."

"I told him about Sandip Ssingh saying that no CBI probe should happen. I doubt why will a friend have any issue with the CBI probe of the person's death. The officer told me to give it writing, and I did so, still no action has been taken. I tried to call him the officer again many times but he did not pick up, and even when I went to the station again, the other personnel said it he had gone out. The Mumbai is trying to cover-up, otherwise the truth would have been revealed. If the CBI arrest Sandip Ssingh, then he will himself reveal everything,” he said.

Sandip Ssingh is likely to be questioned by the CBI in connection with the case. His unclear answers on Republic TV, Sushant’s family claiming that they did not know him, and the recent videos showing his conduct at the time of the arrival of the ambulances have all raised eyebrows.

