Sushant’s Friend Siddharth Pithani Says ‘met Him Hours Before Death, Was In Same House’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani in an interview with ANI revealed that he was with the actor hours before he was found hanging in his apartment. Pithani said he shared the apartment with Sushant from April 2019 to June 2020 and regrets that he couldn't 'communicate' properly and know what he was going through.

Explaining the sequence of events, Siddharth said, "He came to my room on the 13th night at around 1 AM and said, 'Budha, you haven't slept yet. Why?'. I asked him, 'Why haven't you slept?' and he said, 'I am just going off to sleep.' We wished each other Goodnight. The next morning, when I went down, Keshav told me that Sir is not opening the door. Dipesh and I, and we tried to knock the door to wake him up. We called the key maker, called his sister also immediately. She also left instantly. And when we opened the door, we found him in that state, hanging."

Pithani also said, "I was with him to a certain capacity, as a friend and a colleague. I gave him his privacy. I never thought or cared about his personal life." Siddharth also said, "I wish I had spoken to him. I wish I knew him personally and could have helped. By the end of March, quality conversations stopped. We got carried away in our own things.

Siddharth Pithani also mentioned that Sushant's family approached him to inquire about Rs. 15 crore transaction made to Rhea and asked him to give a statement. He said, "The family members called me and told me about Rs. 15 crore expense and told me to give the statement. I told the family that with all due respect I will only tell the truth. They asked me to come to Patna and I told them that I am in Hyderabad. Met Sushant the night before death, was with him since April 2019 till June 2020. I have no idea about the 15 crore theory."

Pithani has written an email to Mumbai Police about the same and said, "I am not saying it isn't true, I am only saying I don't know anything about Rs. 15 crore. I had anxiety listening to the amount only. I didn't know what to do and that is why I sent an email to them."

Earlier, Siddharth Pitani had penned an emotional note for late actor Sushant. Siddharth shared a candid picture with Rajput and wrote: "As we were waiting to board a flight to your home town, you played a string of videos from your phone. From a live performance of you on stage, a small documentary on supermassive black hole and a cricket match. A brother, a friend, a teacher and a mentor. I'm sure you're somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy right now. " have a safe journey back in to cosmos" Rest in peace sushant sir, Buddha miss you." — This post has now been deleted.

