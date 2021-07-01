Last Updated:

Sushant's Friend Smita Alleges 'paid PR' Targetting Her With Son's Pics; Priyanka Reacts

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita Parikh alleged that 'paid PR' was targetting her with 'unauthorised' pics of her son. SSR's sister Priyanka reacted to it.

Joel Kurian
Sushant Singh Rajput, SSR

Image: Priyanka Singh, Smita Parikh/Twitter


The Sushant Singh Rajput death case had been among the controversial events in the last year, with people having different theories on how the mysterious death might have happened. Numerous people who stood for the ‘Justice for SSR’ campaign, that alleged foul play in his death, have claimed that they have faced challenges in this endeavour. One of them, a family friend of SSR, Smita Parikh, fumed at the ‘paid PR attacking’ her and even bringing her family into it.

Sushant’s friend Smita faces ‘attack’, his sister lends support

Smita took to Twitter to share that the ‘path of truth’ and ‘justice' was the 'way of life’ for her. She alleged that the 'paid PR’ had stooped low and had used her son's ‘unauthorised pics’ to attack her.

“Law will show you your way,” she wrote and that nothing could deter her from her ‘chosen path’. “You will see karma,” she added and used one of the popular hashtags used by 'SSRians' to pay tributes to Sushant.  “We will stand with our - INVINCIBLE SSR," she added.

SSR’s sister Priyanka came out in her support and urged Smita to be ‘strong and steadfast as always' while also using the hashtag.

Smita had been one of the persons who had pointed out the numerous loopholes in the mysterious death of Sushant, and had previously on Republic TV shared that she had faced threats since she joined the 'Justice for SSR' campaign.

Smita was one of the persons whose statement was recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the investigation of the case. the Central Bureau of Investigation, on the first death anniversary of Sushant on June 14,  informed that the investigation of the case was still going on.

