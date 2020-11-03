Sushant's friend Smita makes postal stamp in his honour, says 'he lives in million hearts'

A favourable update from the Central Bureau of Investigation might have eluded the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput so far, but they have not lost hope. Over four months after his untimely demise, ‘SSRians’ have continued to raise their voice, seeking ‘justice’ and paying tributes. One of them has been his family friend Smita Parikh, who after taking to the streets in his memory, now had a special gesture for him, an Indian postal stamp to ‘gift’ the Chhichhore star.

Sushant’s friend Smita’s special tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh shared a photograph of an Indian postal stamp, which featured images of the duo, alongside the Gateway of India. Smita wrote that she had created it to gift his ‘buddy’, adding that he ‘lives in millions hearts' and 'smiles from far’. She also used the hashtag 'Immortal Sushant', that has been gaining prominence of late.

Smita had recently shared how he missed her friend on the occasion on Sharad Poornima, as the astronomy lover enjoyed gazing at the moon and stars on such festivals. She also wrote a poem for SSR, wishing to go to the moon with him, away from all the negativity.

Highlighting another anecdote with his fans, she recalled how Sushant would love her cook’s food and would ask a selfie from her.

Smita's initiatives

Smita was one of those who had protested in Kolkata, as a part of the three-city Padyatra to raise their voice in the movement for 'justice.' She has been at the forefront in media interviews hitting out at the suicide theory and slamming prime accused Rhea Chakraborty.

She had recently alleged that the ‘paid PR’ had been trying to make her stop her fight and also alleged attempt to hack her account. As BJP leader Narayan Ran stated that CBI has all evidence that suggested murder, she continued to be hopeful for a favourable verdict.

