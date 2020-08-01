Sushant's Friend Smita Asks, 'There Was One More Person In The House, Samuel, Where Is He?

In a massive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, his friend Smita in interaction with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claimed that the actor was 'scared for his life' after Disha Salian's (Sushant's ex-manager) death.

While Smita rubbished Rhea Chakraborty and Siddharth Pithani's theory on Sushant's depression, she also raised a question about another friend of Sushant — Samuel Haokip. Smita told Republic TV on the 9 PM debate, "There was also one more person — Samuel Haokip, who was staying with Sushant throughout. He used to handle all the artifical intelligence work he was doing. Where is he?"

"Also his manager Shruti has the same theory as Rhea and Siddharth Pithani. Why are only these three people talking about these things? In April, Sushant texted a friend saying he was in touch with scientists and doctors to fight COVID-19. He was attending Zoom calls for the same. He wasn't dull. A man who was working on technology to fight COVID-19 in April suddenly dies in June. He was excited about his plans," Smita told Republic TV.

Hours after ED files PMLA case, Rhea Chakraborty attacks media in first statement

Posts by Samuel on his Instagram handle

Explaining the sequence of events, Smita said, "On 13th June Mitu was supposed to come back and spend time with Sushant. She tried connecting, but Sushant didn't respond. Mitu Di then called Siddharth Pithani and she was told that he asked for juice and is sleeping inside. This was alarming for the sister. The room was locked from inside, according to Pithani. The sister also tried to speak to the cook. She took a rickshaw and rushed towards Sushant's house. She is only 15-minutes away from Sushant's house and gets a call from Pithani saying, 'Didi jaldi aajaiye, bhaiya ne hang kar liya hai'. But by the time she reached home, she did not see him hanging as he was already brought down on bed."

Smita also admitted that he changed 5 sim cards because she has Sushant's 5 different numbers but doesn't know why. She also added that filmmaker Sandip Ssingh is not known to anyone in the family. None of Sushant's family members know or saw him at Sushant's place.

Sushant death probe: CM Nitish Kumar asks Mumbai police to cooperate with Bihar police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.