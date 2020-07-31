Sushant's Friend Smita Says, 'He Was Scared For His Life, Rhea's Depression Story False'

In a massive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, his friend Smita in interaction with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claimed that the actor was 'scared for his life' after Disha Salian's death. She quoted Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and said, "Sushant told her that he was scared and wanted to leave the city after Disha's death."

"Rhea left Sushant's house on the 8th morning. I was told two big luggage bags were filled, maybe they broke up, and the driver dropped her to her house. Mitu Di came that very evening. Sushant was absolutely alright. On the 9th, Disha Salian's death upset Sushant quite a lot. He was constantly telling Mitu Dii, "They will not leave me now. They will come behind me." He was very anxious. Before Disha's death, he was playing TT, he finished advanced sessions of Yoga. But after Disha's death, he told Mitu Di repeatedly, 'They will chase me now." I don't know who "They" he was talking about, he never told anyone about that," Smita told Republic TV on the 9 PM debate giving the first proof linking Disha and Sushant's death.

"On 11th, he called Priyanka's husband (Sushant's brother-in-law who is an IPS officer). He told him that he was scared and asked him he wants to leave Mumbai. In November too, he had approached his family and wanted to leave the industry. He wanted to go to Chandigarh. He was disturbed and was very anxious," Smita further added.

Explaining the sequence of events, Smita said, "On 13th June Mitu was supposed to come back and spend time with Sushant. She tried connecting, but Sushant didn't respond. Mitu Di then called Siddharth Pithani and she was told that he asked for juice and is sleeping inside. This was alarming for the sister. The room was locked from inside, according to Pithani. The sister also tried to speak to the cook. She took a rickshaw and rushed towards Sushant's house. She is only 15-minutes away from Sushant's house and gets a call from Pithani saying, 'Didi jaldi aajaiye, bhaiya ne hang kar liya hai'. But by the time she reached home, she did not see him hanging as he was already brought down on bed."

Smita also admitted that he changed 5 sim cards because she has Sushant's 5 different numbers but doesn't know why. She also added that filmmaker Sandip Ssingh is not known to anyone in the family. None of Sushant's family members know or saw him at Sushant's place.

