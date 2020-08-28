Sushant’s Friend Claims Rhea Said She Suspects ‘foul Play’, Pushes Suicide Theory Later

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita Parikh on the Debate with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claimed that Rhea Chakraborty called her on Wednesday and said that she believes that there is foul play. She added, however, Rhea went on to give her first media interview and spoke about the suicide theory. Smita slammed Rhea for contradicting herself and being diplomatic.

Sharing details of the phone call, Smita said, "She told me, 'It’s me and I need to speak to you, because you are the only one speaking the truth.' Because I spoke about Rajeev Masand and Rohini Iyer in one of my interviews. I knew Sushant was troubled by these two people, they definitely harassed Sushant and he had shared screenshots about the blind items."

"I told her, 'why you still talking about the suicide thing? I might have met him a few times, but you were the life of Sushant for a year. How come you are saying it is suicide.' She said, ‘No, even I believe that it is not suicide, and I just want justice, but I am busy with my own fight.' I told her, 'there are certain allegations on you, which are right, but you should at least speak for justice, CBI and the proper investigation. She said, ‘I will do it and I definitely want this. I suspect foul play.' She said she was not allowed to see social media as per her lawyer’s instructions," Smita continued.

Smita claimed she had a recording of the phone conversation with Rhea and she is even willing to share it with the CBI.

"She contradicts herself all the time. The last time she spoke to me, she was supposed to expose Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, but there was no mention about it, and she spoke about Rohini Iyer and Sanjana Sangh. Perhaps thinking about her future in film industry," Smita claimed.

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

