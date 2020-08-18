Sushant's Friend Tarun Vyas Says 'it Was A Planned Murder As He Can Never Commit Suicide'

Actor Tarun Vyas on Tuesday rubbished the suicide theory behind the mysterious death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said 'It was a planned murder as Sushant can never commit suicide'. Vyas who is Sushant's friend and shared the screen with the late actor in 'Shuddh Desi Romance' further revealed that Rajput was always in touch with his family and used to speak a lot about them.

'I would say not once but ten times..he has been killed'

Speaking to Republic TV, Vyas further said that 'the story is different' but the Mumbai Police have told something else. "I would say not once but ten times that my friend has been killed. Sushant used to talk a lot about the family, about his father, about the sisters" he said.

Sushant had different plans

He also said that Sushant's plans were very different. "Sushant always used to say that if I don't get films, I will go back to serials

if I don't get serials, I will do theatre, if that also doesn't succeed, I'll bring a camera of my own and show my talent to the people".

READ | Sushant Death Case: Sign the #CBIForSSR Petition, here's how

ED Records Sushant's Family's Statement

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the death probe of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the ED has recorded the statements of his father KK Singh and two of his sisters in connection with the financial angle into the case on Tuesday. The central investigative agency has stepped up its probe into the family’s allegations that a large amount of money was siphoned off from Sushant’s bank account by his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. According to sources, the ED may likely summon Rhea Chakraborty for questioning again.

READ | Sushant's cousin claims witnesses being threatened; Mumbai Police giving no protection

Rhea attacks Sushant's Family

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has released a statement amid the ongoing investigation against the actor by various institutions related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The advocate termed the allegations against the actor as ‘concocted’ and that the FIR registered against her at Patna was done with ‘ulterior motives’. He also claimed that Rhea was co-operating with all the authorities, even requesting the Supreme Court for a CBI probe in the death, and that her complaint was against the registration of the FIR by Bihar Police, something he claimed should be transferred to Mumbai Police. This was accompanied by a massive attack on Sushant Singh Rajput's family.

READ | Latest News: Sushant's kin appeal to SC; Sena distracts; Lakhs sign #CBIForSSR petition

READ | ED records Sushant's family's statement; may summon Rhea Chakraborty for questioning again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.