Sushant's Friend Yuvraj Alleges 'big Casting Couch Angle Yet To Come'; Hopes It's Exposed

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor Yuvraj S. Singh spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday and made sensational allegations about the inner world of Bollywood, specifically his inside knowledge of the workings of KWAN Talent Management Agency which has been under the Narcotics Control Bureau scanner. He claimed to know the talent agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar for a long time and alleged dishonest ways of doing business with their clients.

Speaking about the networking function of the talent agency, he spoke with certainty that there is a big casting couch angle in its workings and hopes that it will be busted soon. Further, claimed newcomers who fail in the industry for not adhering or following the norm of attending drug parties. Yuvraj spoke from experience about how one is forced to consume drugs at parties and then interact with leading actors.

"As long as this industry keeps functioning like this, the good people who are working hard and are not into drugs are also getting trapped in this web. It is increasing. If you don't take charas, ganja, cocaine then you won't get work in this industry. It is possible that he had to take charas, ganja or cocaine. Kangana said that she had to take it. It was offered to me. We have to take it. Everyone has to take it because if you don't take it then you won't be offered a big film and then you won't become a big star. So, if you want to become a star then you will have to go through drugs and the casting couch. There is no other way"

He added, "A lot more names would surface, I don't feel I should take names. But I know 15-20 A-listers who are involved with this, the names would come out. The special man in Deepika's life is also involved in this. From Jaya Saha to Dhruv to Deepika, there is also an angle of casting couch that will be exposed".

'Not just KWAN, many agencies run the drug nexus'

Yuvraj also said that it is through this kind of networking that the entire industry is connected and has formed a nexus where opportunities for good films are exchanged between successful filmmakers and actors. He claimed that anyone who refuses to be a part of this established norm is usually treated as an outcast whereas promising newcomers who are lured into the business with this practice are "exploited financially, emotionally and sexually". Yuvraj spoke primarily about KWAN but suggested that top talent agencies in the film industry follow the practice of consuming psychotropic drugs as a part of their "business" gatherings.

KWAN under NCB scanner

The talent management agency came to the fore after prime accused in late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actor Rhea Chakraborty's ex-manager Jaya Saha's encrypted chats were accessed by Republic TV. Jaya is an employee of KWAN and is also closely associated with actor Deepika Padukone whose chats with her asking for "maal" and specifically "hash, not weed" in 2017 were disclosed by NCB sources. KWAN representatives including CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar were summoned by the NCB to probe further into the drug nexus in the film industry.

With NCB's massive crackdown on Bollywood's drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning. On Wednesday, NCB sent notices to top Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. Fashion designer Simone Khambatta, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash and Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi have also been summoned.

