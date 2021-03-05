Sushant's 'Kai Po Che' director Abhishek reveals his feeling on June 14 with film's climax

Kai Po Che recently completed eight years on February 22 and fans experienced a strange attachment to the movie as it was Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut. The movie was the first collaboration between Abhishek Kapoor and the late actor, before they went on to work in Kedarnath. The filmmaker expressed his difficulty in shooting the climaxes of both the movies, where the protagonist dies, and also recalling being numb upon hearing the news of SSR’s death.

READ: 'Kai Po Che' Director Abhishek Kapoor Says 'took 3 Years To Adapt Book To A Screenplay'

Abhishek Kapoor on Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kai Po Che

Abhishek Kapoor has been sharing videos from the making of the movie for the past few days to mark the eight-year anniversary. In Episode 6, he spoke about the climax of the movie and was seen instructing Sushant, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, how they should go ahead with their scenes. He was seen asking them to get aggressive with each other, while himself turning into one of the characters.

One could also see the scene finally being shot through the camera lens, with Sushant’s character Ishaan slapping Rajkummar’s character Govind, after which Amit Sadh’s character Omi enters the room, and leads to a heated confrontation in the premises.

READ: Abhishek Kapoor Shares An Emotional Video Featuring The Late SSR, As Kai Po Che Turns 8

The director wrote that he cried when he wrote the movie, and also broke down while shooting it, watching the edit and then again with the background sound.

The Rock On the director wrote that he had visualised Ishaan die so many times, and then Sushant’s character had the same fate in their next collaboration, Kedarnath. He stated that it was perhaps why he was numb on hearing the ‘terrible news’ of Sushant’s death on June 14. Abhishek stated that he was numb even today.

Right from the actors prepping, bonding and shooting, there were numerous fun-filled moments from the making of Kai Po Che that Abhishek shared in the making series.

Another of Sushant’s film Sonchiriya also completed two years some days ago. At that time even his sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Vishal Kirti had shared their memories.

Remember how I went crazy with joy when you first shared this @itsSSR ... I love you for your unbelievable magic as an artist and you know, as I told you always, I am your biggest fan❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #SushantSinghRajput #2YearsOfSushantAsLakhna pic.twitter.com/BWlXPQxbvl — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) March 1, 2021

READ: Sushant's Debut Film 'Kai Po Che' Turns 8, Director Abhishek Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Post

READ: Sushant Gets A Tribute By 'Kedarnath' Director Abhishek Kapoor As Film Clocks 2 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.