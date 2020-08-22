Sushant's On-screen Dad Deepak Qazir Asks Why Flat Was Not Sealed, Questions Sandip's Role

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star Deepak Qazir Kejriwal raised numerous questions over the actor’s death. The veteran actor stated that numerous facts in the case were hidden and asked why SSR’s flat had not been sealed. He also questioned the role of Sandip Ssingh and asked what authority he had to make decisions.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Is 'waiting' To Meet Ganpati Bappa; Shares A Glorious Throwback Pic

Sushant’s on-screen dad opens up

Deepak Qazir Kejriwal had played the role of Sushant’s role in his breakthrough show Pavitra Rishta. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, he stated that the first time he had met Sushant was when he had come to audition. “He used to make fun of my baldness and smoking. He was a very good boy, was very hardworking and focused,” he recalled.

Sandip Ssingh’s role in the entire case has become a topic of debate, from claiming he was a ‘close friend’, ordering people around at home and also at the hospital and ruling out foul play amid Sushant's family claiming that they had never met him.

READ: Sandip Ssingh Spoke Of Call From Dubai; Asked Cop To Evict Me, Claims Eyewitness

When asked about Sandip, Deepak Qazir Kejriwal said, “I never saw Sandip Ssingh. I saw him for the first time on channels where he claimed that he knew Sushant, but had not met him for the last 10 months. I don’t know how he slid in or paradropped himself. I don’t know with what authority he did so. Why did he collect Sushant’s Aadhar card and other IDs.”

He added, “We would have our gatherings at Mahesh Shetty’s home or our friend Manav Vij's place, but never heard of Sandip's name. I stopped being in touch with them after Sushant and Ankita Lokhande broke up.”

Calling himself a ‘70-year-old,’ the actor also stated that he could not attend Sushant’s funeral due to COVID, but he badly wanted to be there.

The Mumbai Police has received flak for the investigation and Deepak Qazir Kejriwal agreed, while also stating that Disha Salian’s alleged suicide was also linked to Sushant's case.

The Pardes actor added, “The investigation was not proper. Heard of the case when the police had sealed the hotel room (Sunanda Pushkar death), why was it not done in Sushant’s case? Why did the forensic come two days later? Two deaths happened in the city (also referring to Disha's death) and both were termed as suicide. There was no suicide note, and they knew each other. So doubts are inevitable. I believe that both cases are connected. Facts are being hidden.”

Watch the video above

Meanwhile, the CBI recreated the crime scene at Sushant’s home in Bandra on Saturday. The arrival of the officers along with Sushant’s cook Neeraj and flatmate Siddharth Pithani became a talking point. The CBI team is likely to question more people like Rhea Chakraborty’s family and others.

READ: Sushant Death Case: Eyewitness Cites Mumbai Police's 'inaction'; Calls Out Sandip Ssingh

READ: Sushant's 'friend' Sandip Ssingh 'mastermind' Of Case, Claims Eyewitness At Hospita

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.