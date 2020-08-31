Sushant's Sister Meetu Singh Arrives To Record Statement With CBI; Shruti Modi Follows

In the latest development to the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the actor’s sister Meetu Singh arrived at the DRDO guesthouse on Monday. Meetu, who resides in Mumbai, is the first family member of Sushant to be interrogated by the central probe agency.

Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are already present at the CBI office and now Sushant’s sister has also arrived for questioning. Meetu was one of the first ones to reach Sushant's Bandra residence on June 14 - the day he was found dead. Shortly after Meetu Singh’s arrival, the late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi also reached the DRDO office. It is likely that Rhea Chakraborty has spoken to the CBI about asking Meetu about the week before Sushant's death as Meetu was staying with him then after Rhea left his home, seeing as she had mentioned this in her interviews.

Rhea grilled for four days straight

Meanwhile, Rhea was summoned by the CBI again for the fourth straight day for questioning over Sushant’s death. On Sunday, CBI grilled the 28-year-old actress for over 9 hours. As per the details of CBI questioning from Day 3, accessed by Republic TV, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned on the depression theory.

Apart from questioning her on the financial angle and alleged drug chats, the investigators again asked Rhea about her claims of Sushant suffering from mental illness. Meanwhile, flatmate Siddharth Pithani was asked about the drug supply angle, specifically on June 13.

Both Rhea and her brother Showik were repeatedly asked about their 2019 Europe tour and their claim that Sushant "broke down" after moving to a hotel in Italy.

For the past three days, she has been examined about doctors' visits, prescriptions and medicines that Sushant reportedly had. Rhea has also been asked about why she allowed Sushant to have drugs and other banned narcotics substances despite him being under medication.

Sources inform that Rhea was asked if she was aware that consuming drugs and anti-depressant medicine could have lethal consequences.

