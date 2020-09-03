Sushant's Sister Meetu Singh Informs CBI That His Room's Key Is Missing: Sources

As per CBI sources on Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh revealed in her statement that the key to the late actor's room is missing. This was the same room in which Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14. Republic TV has accessed the flat handover papers. Meetu Singh reportedly stated that when the owner handed over the flat keys on June 18, the key to her brother's room was missing.

In a significant revelation on August 22, locksmith Raffiq had narrated what transpired on June 14 to the Republic Media Network. Recalling that he received a call around 1 pm to break open the door of a room locked from inside, the locksmith added that he reached at Sushant's apartment in 15-20 minutes. According to him, the Chhichhore actor's flatmates didn't tell him who was inside the room.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

